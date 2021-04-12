Texarkana schools collecting teddy bears, blankets for abused children

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Independent School District elementary schools are bringing awareness to Child Abuse Prevention month by hosting a teddy bear and blanket drive.

Throughout the month of April, elementary campuses are collecting teddy bears and blankets to donate to area child protective services departments and law enforcement agencies.

“We want them to have a new bear and new blanket to help comfort them in a time where it’s needed,” said Nash Elementary Counselor, Heather Simpson.

School officials are asking for any donated items to be brand new because of COVID-19 protocols.

Officials say they have collected about 50 so far. They are hoping to be able to provide more.