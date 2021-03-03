The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Texarkana schools wait to speak with TEA before making final decision on mask policy

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Schools in Texarkana are preparing to meet with Texas Education Agency and commissioner to discuss updates on the mask policy, which will be lifted under the Governor’s order next Wednesday.

The Texarkana Independent School District says as for now all students must still wear their mask.

According to Deputy Superintendent, Autumn Thomas, health and safety are the number one priority for students. TISD will not be making any decisions until they speak with the commissioner tomorrow on a conference call.

“We have done a great job here at Texarkana ISD with our COVID protocols and we will continue to consider all factors after getting direction from TEA to ensure that our students and staff are safe,” said Thomas.

According to the Texas Education Agency, school boards can determine their own district’s policy on whether to finish the semester with a mask or not.

