Texarkana senior center reopens after being shuttered due to pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Collins Senior Center reopened on Monday after being closed almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a place where seniors can gather and play games. Officials said it keeps them engaged. “This is really a place for seniors to come and get social interaction, they form relationships, they get to talk and laugh and play games and have some activities, so it’s vital to their livelihoods,” said spokesperson Lisa Thompson.

The Collins Senior Center is located at 3000 Texas Boulevard and is now open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

No meals are being served yet, but the city said Grab and Go meals remain available at the Southwest Center at 3222 W. 7th St. from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Some of the activities offered include armchair aerobics, quilting and daily games.

For a calendar of events, you can stop by or call (903) 793-5545 for more information.