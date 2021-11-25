Texarkana shelter feeds the community on Thanksgiving day

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Volunteers in Texarkana spent their morning serving residents and others in the community at the Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter on Thanksgiving Day.

The shelter fed over 200 people a warm Thanksgiving meal, thanks to donations from the community.

“The community has really stepped up again this year and generously donated not only a whole bunch of food items and drink items, but monetary donations so that what we still needed we could go to the store and buy,” said Jennifer Lacefield, the Shelter director.

The shelter had several people show up to feed those in need of a meal.

“It’s just good to be able to put a smile on so many faces because you look in their eyes, you feel their heart and they’re just honored to have someone here to help to care for them,” said volunteer Rev Anthony L. Ware.

Along with the hot meal, the shelter gave out some necessities like winter clothing and toiletry items.