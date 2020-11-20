Texarkana shelter nearing capacity; kicks off campaign to aid adopters this holiday season

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana is kicking off a campaign to help homeless pets get adopted this holiday season.

The project is called ‘Bringing Home Santa Paws For Christmas.’ It encourages businesses and community members to pay the spay or neuter fee for a shelter animal.



Shelter Director Kayla Tucker said sometimes the adoption fee, which covers spay and neuter surgeries, is too much for families to afford so close to Christmas. She said sponsorships will allow the adoption fees to be reduced to $40 for dogs and $20 for cats. “I don’t want the fees to sway people from adding a pet to their family, and so this is kindof a way to make it more affordable for the people who truly want a pet in their family … I want to get as many people in the community involved in this as possible because this is a community effort.”



If you’re interested in adoption or sponsorship, you can call the shelter at (870) 773-6388, visit them on Facebook @AnimalCareAdoptionTXK, or you can drop by the shelter at 203 Harrison St. in Texarkana, Arkansas.