Texarkana specialty hospital installs new COVID-19 filter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A local healthcare facility has installed a new system they say will improve patient safety amid COVID-19.

Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital in Texarkana now has the Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) indoor biodefense system. Officials called it game-changing technology that has been proven to eliminate airborne transmission of COVID-19.



“It really works to scrub the air, kill the viruses in the air specifically attacking COVID-19 … one of the things that’s great about it is it’s mobile. We can can take it room to room, other areas in the hospital, you’re not tied down to one area. We had it located primarily in our COVID wing when we first got it,” said Post Acute Medical Chief Executive Officer Greg Lessard.



Two other Post Acute Medical locations in Shreveport are also equipped with the IVP filter.