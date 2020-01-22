Texarkana splits costs of criminal investigative secretary position

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – When it comes to investigative work – Texarkana city officials on both sides of the state line try to split the cost when they can.

On Tuesday night, the Texarkana, Arkansas board of directors will decide whether to continue to split the cost for a criminal investigative secretary.

The cost is $25,934.79 and Capt. Bobby Jordan says this position is an important one.

“I know it doesn’t seem very exciting but you know she does fulfill you know – a need. This is a receptionist and she does and she dictates some of our tape statements that we take from people in interviews.”

The departments have been sharing the cost for several years.

