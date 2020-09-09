Texarkana still behind on 2020 census count

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- Although, the friendly competition between the two mayors in Texarkana is over, the city is still behind in the census.

According to city officials, at the end of the battle of the borders competition, the completion rate of the census averaged at about a 57.2 response rate in Arkansas and a 57.8 response rate in Texas. The losing state had to wear fan gear for the winning state.

Photo: City of Texarkana Texas

“This year we have less than 60 percent response rate, looking at that for the next 10 years that’s not really sustainable, so I just want people to get their census done because it really does so much for our city, ” said Planning & Community Development Specialist, Vashil Fernandez.

Through research, Fernandez says, in Texas for every one person that doesn’t do the census we are looking about $3500 dollars that city is not getting, and if you had that up and multiply it by 10 years that’s 35,000 dollars that could be doing a lot of good in the community.

The census comes around once every 10 years and the completion rate will determine how much government funding the cities will receive for the next 10 years to be able to enhance the community.

“We use those matching grants to do projects, to do community projects, to do a number of things in the community that generally involves street projects, something similar to what we were able to do with the boys and girls club our CBD grant comes from matching funding,” Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown.

Citizens have until September 30th to complete the census online, in person, or by mail.

Click here to take the census.