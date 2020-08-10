Texarkana student tests positive for COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTLA/KSHV)– The Texarkana Arkansas School District has confirmed that one of its students has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to TASD officials, they have not received any reports of other students or staff members experiencing illnesses with symptoms resembling those of COVID-19.

The TASD COVID-19 Response Team works with the Arkansas Department of Health in determining on-site response levels when a positive case is confirmed.

Upon learning of the positive case, immediate actions were taken in accordance with guidance from ADH, which included cancelling activities to prevent the spread of the virus and notifying persons in close contact.

Individuals who need medical care should call their medical providers to report their illnesses prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital.

Parents of students exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or staff exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are asked to contact the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 462-0599 for guidance.

The TASD COVID-19 Response Team is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they know more.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.