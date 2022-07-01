TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting a survey to get public input on future transportation projects.

The organization is working on a Regional Thoroughfare Plan for Bowie and Miller counties.

The plan would guide traffic management and improvement projects for approximately the next 20 years.

“We really want to hear from the public what they’d like to see in terms of how they get around the area whether it’s by car, walking, taking the bus, that’s something data really can’t tell you,” said René Pastorek, Planner at Alliance Transportation Group.

Find the Texarkana MPO Regional TP Public Survey here.