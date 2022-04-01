TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana high school teacher is behind bars, facing charges in connection with alleged inappropriate relations with a student.

According to Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 25-year-old Edwards Jasiel Hernandez is accused of having inappropriate relations with a 15-year-old female student.

Hernandez was an astronomy teacher at Arkansas High School from Aug. 9, 2021, until Feb. 8, 2022. He resigned after the school’s principal confronted him about the allegations. The student’s parents informed the police about the relations on Feb. 26.

Police say Hernandez and the student exchanged phone numbers and began meeting outside of school soon after. He is also accused of smoking marijuana with the student on multiple occasions and buying vapes and alcohol.

Hernandez is charged with four counts of sexual assault for alleged misconduct and is booked into the Miller County Jail. No bond has been set.