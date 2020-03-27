Texarkana teachers & coaches encourage students during tough times

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – In a joint effort, Texarkana cities on both sides of the state line are reaching out to students, encouraging them to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
City officials recorded video of teachers and coaches this week, stressing the importance of staying home during this pandemic to the children they see at school. “By far, doing their part in social distancing is the biggest community service project they can do at this time,” said Texas High School Principal Carla Dupree, who speaks in the video.
In the video, students are informed that coronavirus can affect them, too, and during this time, they should protect themselves and others they know. “For some of these kids, this is their first adult moment in their life … we really need to reach them, and the best way to reach them is through people they’re already accustomed to getting demands from, their teachers, their coaches,” said Texarkana, Ark. Media Manager Eric Ethridge.
The video was released Friday afternoon on social media. You can see it on the Texarkana, Texas Police Department’s Facebook page @texarkanapolice.