TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana teen is advocating for victims of sexual assault through her new organization ‘Stronger Than The Silence.”

Kalyx Cantu, 17, is the reigning Miss Northeast Texas Outstanding Teen. She is also a sexual assault survivor who suffered abuse from age seven to eleven.

On Wednesday, she visited the Texarkana Texas Police Department to honor detective Tabitha Smith, Assistant District Attorney Kelly Crisp, and Carly Rhyne from the Child Advocacy Center. Cantu says these three women helped her get through the situation by believing her when no one else would.

Cantu says it’s important to believe victims when they say they are experiencing abuse.

“In the very beginning, when the first victim tried to come forward years before I ever did, because they all told her that she was wrong, she revoked her outcry,” said Cantu. “I feel like a lot of us would’ve been saved that extra abuse that we went through and those years of torment if they would’ve been believed in the first place.”

The case included seven other victims of the same abuser.

Cantu’s abuser is now in prison for the rest of his life.

When Cantu is not sharing her story and advocating for victims, she is preparing to compete in the Miss Texas Outstanding Teen pageant.