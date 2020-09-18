Texarkana teen dies in late-night crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A teenager has died following an overnight crash in Texarkana.

The accident happened shortly before midnight Thursday on St. Michael Dr. in front of TaMolly’s Mexican Restaurant.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, 19-year-old Alexis Pree was driving when her car left the road and struck a culvert. The car became airborne, started rolling and then landed upside down in the restaurant parking lot.

Pree was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

TTPD is still investigating the cause of the crash.

