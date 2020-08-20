Texarkana teenager found guilty of capital murder

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The jury finds a teenager guilty of capital murder for a home invasion-robbery back in November in Texarkana. The jury made a unanimous decision. Daveon Woods will serve life in prison for the murder of Craig Garner.

Thursday afternoon, the defense rested the case without the defendant, Daveon Woods, taking the stand. Prosecutors said Woods is guilty of intentionally killing 31-year-old Craig Garner after breaking into his apartment.

During testimony today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) showed the courtroom text messages of conversations between Woods and one of his girlfriends. the state said the texts confirm that woods committed the crime.

“We were extremely, extremely, impressed with the way they handled this case. And they did not allow it to fall by the waste side of Texarkana. It won’t be just another murder. We were extremely impressed and we are very, very, grateful for this family, for Kayla, his wife, his children, we are very very grateful but it doesn’t bring Craig back,” said Craig Garner’s mother, Teresa Williams.

The mother of Craig Garner read a very long and emotional letter to the courtroom that left everyone in tears including Woods.

Two other teenagers are facing capital murder charges in this case.

