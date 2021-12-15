Texarkana, Texas awarded USDA Farmers Market grant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Farmers Market is getting a $118,800 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

City leaders say this grant should expand its marketing and outreach efforts to provide healthier food to the community. The funds will also assist with implementing additional health and safety protocols at the market, and host pop-up farmers’ markets in low to moderate-income neighborhoods.

“We are excited for this opportunity to continue to grow the Texarkana Farmers Market,” said Vashil Fernandez, Interim Director of Planning and Community Development.

The grant will also go towards providing educational material to enhance the popular drive-through TXK boxes, which make it easier to buy locally grown food.

“We’re also looking into purchasing more video and audio equipment, so we’re able to film videos and cooking demonstrations with our vendors,” said Keith Beason with the city of Texarkana, Texas.

There are about 30 vendors in support of the market, with 75% of them being local food producers. The funds will be paid out over the next three years.