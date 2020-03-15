Texarkana, Texas: Boil Order issued

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Texarkana Texas has issued a boil order for any water used for drinking or cooking until further notice. Boiling water for 1 minute should be sufficient.

There is no need to worry about water used for other purposes, such as bathing.

The Boil Order was issued after a large water main break resulted in a significant loss of water pressure in Texarkana this morning. The leak was located and repairs were being made. Once complete, the water pressure was expected to return to normal later today.

After the repair is complete, testing will begin to ensure the water quality remains at the normal high levels.

The City anticipates the boil order to remain in effect for at least 24 hours.

