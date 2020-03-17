Texarkana Texas Boil Order rescinded

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Boil Order issued on Sunday for Texarkana, Texas has been lifted.

The order was issued after a water main broke Sunday. City workers were able to repair the main a matter of hours, but the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Texarkana Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) require a Boil Order be issued until the water can be tested for safety.

The Texarkana Water System took the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water, provided ADH and TCEQ with laboratory test results which indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

Any further questions may be directed to Rick Barton, Water Production Manager and/or Robert Bean, Laboratory Supervisor (903) 798 3850.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.