Texarkana, Texas city council meets to consider extension of emergency declaration

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas employees have been operating with pen and paper since last week after a ransomware attack shut down their computers.

On Monday night, the city council is meeting to consider an emergency declaration that will otherwise expire if no action is taken. When Mayor Bruggeman originally signed the document last week, it was set to last for seven days.

Once the emergency declaration of disaster is declared, city officials have more power to make decisions immediately rather than going through a chain of command.

Bruggeman says local authorities need to continue the day-to-day work life while operating safely which is why the extension is crucial.

“It streamlines the process in the event that equipment needs to be purchased. Items needed to be taken care of. It streamlines the process so that those things can be expedited in a timely manner,” said Bruggeman.

If the vote passes, the declaration will remain in place until the investigation is complete. The city council meeting will be held virtually via Zoom at 6:00 p.m. Monday.