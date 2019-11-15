Texarkana, Texas city council member announces resignation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the community and Texarkana, Texas city council members gathered to hear an important announcement.

After serving on the Texarkana, Texas city council for nine years and ten months and hard deliberation, Josh Davis has decided to resign.

That wasn’t the only position he resigned from. After 20 years, Davis has also decided to leave the Texarkana Texas Fire Department effective

as of October 1, 2019.

“I am going to make an announcement today that I’m resigning my position to run for the Bowie County tax assessor collectors office. Which will be a county wide position,” Texarkana City Council Member Josh Davis said.

In the past, Davis has served as the Board Member and Chairmen of the Bowie Central Appraisal District.

Davis would like everyone’s prayers and support on his decision.

