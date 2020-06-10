Texarkana Texas city leaders approve new water treatment plant

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS) – City leaders of Texarkana, Texas approved a resolution that will provide an avenue to allow Riverbend Water Resources District to construct a new water treatment on Monday evening.

Mayor Bob Bruggeman says the move will help promote economic development. The City council will not be selling or surrendering its water rights. Riverbend will use and administer the water rights for the benefit of the region.

According to Bruggeman, it’s part of a 200 million dollar project that will allow intake from Wright Patman Lake to the new facility.

“This will serve as our water needs for the next 50 to 60 years in the immediate Texarkana area and throughout Bowie County so we will continue to have an abundant supply. The taste of the water will actually approve with the new treatment plant,” said Bruggeman.

The mayor says planned improvements include the decommissioning of the New Boston Rd. treatment plant and other aging facilities.

It will take several years for the project to be completed.

