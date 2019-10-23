Texarkana, Texas police investigate shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are investigating after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to a local hospital Tuesday night around 7 p.m.

TTPD spokesman Shawn Vaughn said according to the victim, he was shot in the Beverly community and drove himself to someone’s house. He was then taken by private vehicle to Wadley Regional Medical Center.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown and police are investigating what happened.

