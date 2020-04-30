Texarkana Texas Police mourns the loss of one of their own

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Texarkana Texas Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to the TTPD Facebook page Captain Joe Bunting died unexpectedly Wednesday night at his home after finishing his shift.

Captain Bunting served law enforcement for over 40 years, including 35 years of exemplary service with TTPD. He held the rank of captain for the last 19 years of his career.

https://www.facebook.com/texarkanapolice/

It’s with a broken heart that we share the passing of Texarkana Texas Police Captain Joe Bunting, who died unexpectedly at his home after work last night.

Joe served law enforcement for over 40 years – including 35 years of exemplary service with our department. He held the rank of captain for the last 19 years of his career. He had previously worked for the Stephen F. Austin University and Nacogdoches Texas Police Departments. He was also a Marine Corps veteran.

During his devoted service to this department, Joe served as a Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Office of Professional Responsibility, City Marshal, Uniform Services Commander, Investigative Services Commander, and Interim Chief of Police.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Alice Bunting, and three sons, Joey, Sam, and John – as well as his brothers and sisters at the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Please keep Joe’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this most unexpected loss.

Rest in Peace, Captain Bunting…

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.