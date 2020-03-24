Texarkana, Texas refinances bonds to cut expenses

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city is looking to cut back on expenses by refinancing the current bonds.

A bond is a fixed income instrument that represents a loan made by an investor to a borrower. Texarkana issues bonds to finance various projects around the city.

By refinancing the current bonds it will bring the interest rates under two percent. Mayor Bruggeman said this is significant savings to the city’s funds.

One of these projects is “The bonding for the convention center which was done back in 2010. So we were able to refinance that bond along with others,” said Bruggeman.

The ordinance did pass unanimously. In regards to COVID-19 concerns, the city hall will be closed for walk-in. However, you can still call or make an appointment.

