Texarkana to reopen parks and recreation on May 22

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Departments from Arkansas and Texas will reopen city park playgrounds on Friday, May 22.

The listed schedule below are from the City of Texarkana.

Friday, May 22: Open

Playgrounds

Basketball Courts

Tennis Courts

Skate Park

Tuesday, May 26: Open

Southwest Center, Hours of Operation: M-F (8 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Meetings rooms, All classes (Zumba, Yoga), Gym (Basketball) will be limited to 10 people per session

Please call ahead to register for classes and court times to ensure availability. 903-798-3978

Face coverings are recommended for all visitors entering this facility.

Monday, June 1: Open

Texas-side youth sports may begin holding practices at city ballfields with limited space available without spectators other than one parent or guardian per participant. We will begin taking reservations for the available fields on Tuesday, May 26. Please call 903-824-6991 for more information.

Arkansas-side no-contact youth sports may resume practice and competition, with social distancing practiced and the sharing of equipment requiring disinfecting.

Monday, June 15 : Open

Texas-side youth sports may begin holding games or similar competitions, with or without spectators. Spectators should maintain at least 6 feet social distancing from individuals not within the spectator’s group.

The Rotary Splash Pad, All Parks Restrooms and Pavilions will remain closed until further notice. The Collins Senior Center will remain closed until further notice.

