Texarkana, TX officials: Don’t show up for vaccine without appointment

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Officials in Texarkana, Texas are pleading with the public not to show up at vaccine distribution locations without an appointment.

The Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Center was allocated 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine for this week, but city spokesperson Lisa Thompson says they are still working their way through a waiting list that has more than 2,000 names on a waiting list that continues to grow.

“We are working to get those distributed with the health department but a lot of people have been showing up without an appointment expecting to get a vaccine. Unfortunately, we have no way to accommodate those people right now.”

Thompson says they are prioritizing people to recieve the limited number of doses based on factors according to the state’s plan for who should receive vaccines first.

“We hope more vaccines are coming soon,” Thompson said, “We can’t have people showing up without an appointment.”

Those looking to get on the waiting list can call 903-255-5566. The health center will call back with an appointment day and time. “We don’t have the space for people to just wait in a line, we don’t have the logistical staff to man a line, so we have to make appointments and go according to the list. It keeps everybody calm, and gives everyone the space they need to socially distance, it’s very important,” Thompson said.

Texas is currently in Phase 1B of the vaccination plan, which makes vaccinations available to individuals to people 65 and older, or 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Texas State Department of Health has published an interactive map showing vaccine providers and availability.

Coronavirus vaccines are limited. Health officials ask the public to be patient if a provider near them does not have vaccines available and to always call providers directly for the most updated information.

Note: This information is subject to change and can only be verified at the time of this release. Each of these providers may have their own processes for vaccination, so please call the facility directly to receive information.