Texarkana, TX police looking for man who dropped severely injured man off at ER

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are looking for a man who dropped a severely injured man off at the ER at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital Monday evening and never came back.

“He dropped the man off just inside the door and told the nurse that he was going to run back outside to go move his truck – but he was never seen again,” according to a Facebook post with an image from surveillance video of the man’s silver Ford truck. Police say the man he dropped off had suffered a “with a pretty severe head wound.”

As of late Friday afternoon, police said the man was still in critical condition.

TTPD emphasized that the man is not wanted for any crime, but they say they need to talk to him to find out what happened to the victim. Anyone who finds the truck or the circumstances familiar at all is asked to give TTPD a call at 903-798-3116.