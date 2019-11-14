Texarkana, Tx police make arrest in fatal home invasion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)–The Texarkana Police Department has made one arrest and issued a warrant for a second man, who is currently in Arkansas custody, in Saturday’s home invasion that left a 29-year-old dead.

Investigators say they arrested 17-year-old Cameron Ware, of Texarkana, Texas at a residence on Milam Street for capital murder on Wednesday night. Ware is currently being held in Bi-State Jail with a $1 million bond.

A capital murder warrant has also been issued for 17-year-old Daveon Woods of Texarkana, Arkansas. Detectives say Woods was arrested on Tuesday evening by Texarkana Arkansas Police on an unrelated aggravated robbery warrant after a TTPD officer saw Woods driving a vehicle in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Woods is currently being held at the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center and is expected to be extradited to Texas to be booked into Bi-State Jail as an adult.

Detectives say they believe that Woods and Ware went to the River Crossing Apartments at approximately 1:15 Saturday morning to commit a robbery. However, they kicked in the door to the wrong apartment and encountered Craig Gentry, who was inside his apartment with his family. After Gentry got up from bed to investigate, he was shot outside his bedroom. He later died at Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Investigators believe that the suspects fled the scene in a light-colored extended cab pick up truck, driving through the Highland Park neighborhood.

Detectives ask that anyone with home video surveillance cameras in that neighborhood review their footage to check for a similar vehicle between 1:15 and 1:30 Saturday morning. If you find anything suspicious during that time frame, contact the TTPD at 903-798-3116.

“I commend the extraordinary efforts of Detectives Craig Buster and Cody Harris. This was a very difficult case with very little information in the beginning. However, they were able to follow the leads and help bring justice to an innocent victim. I can’t say enough about the job that they did on this case,” Cheif Kevin Schutte said.

The investigation is ongoing.