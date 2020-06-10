Texarkana unity prayer for peace

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Local pastors said America is in trouble and they’re calling on God to heal our nation. Churches in the area will host a unity prayer downtown on Wednesday evening.

Unity prayers are held a couple of times a year in Texarkana. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice issues, the pastors of Mount Orange Baptist and Church on the Rock said prayer is needed now more than ever.

“There is pain and hurt that people have had. We have to recognize that. That’s where healing takes place,” said Pastor Johnny Riley Jr, Mount Orange Baptist Church.

The goal is for everyone to set aside their differences and to find a common ground.

“But you can make a connection with God. And that helps bring personal peace. A sense of hope that there is a possibility that we can get along because we share a common bond. We’re all created in the image of God,” said Pastor John Miller, Church on the Rock.

Prayer will take place at the Post Office downtown from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

To watch the live stream, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.