Texarkana Universities prepare for school with new COVID-19 plans

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Colleges in Texarkana, Texas are encouraging students to weigh all their options before making the decision to return to campus.

Students are preparing for school to start. Texarkana College and Texas A&M Texarkana said their main goal is to provide a comfortable learning environment for students and staff this fall.

“There are a lot of our students and faculty who would feel like they really need to be remote because they have underlying health issues that put us at risk,” said Emily Cutrer, Texas A&M Texarkana President.

After months of uncertainty, classes for Texarkana College will start August 19th. Classes start August 24th for Texas A&M Texarkana.

Students will have several options: online only, traditional classroom instruction, or hybrid. Meaning half of the course will be in person and the other half will be online. Now, school administrators are informing students about the new COVID-19 procedures.

“We have a screening station that you drive up, you have your temperature checked, you’ll be asked a series of questions. Then you’ll receive an armband like this. Once you get that armband you’re allowed to go in campus buildings. There’s a check-in station in each building where you show your wrist band, you take your hand sanitizer, and you go where you’re directed,” said Dr. Donna McDaniel, Texarkana College Vice President of Instruction.

The President of Texas A&M Texarkana said there’s one rule, everyone, must follow. “We are requiring. Not just asking, everyone to wear a mask and to wear it properly,” said Cutrer.

Dr. McDaniel said the additional costs for online courses is waived this semester. “Traditional online web courses always had a fee attached to it and that will stay the same. But, the other three options have no additional fee due to the method of it being like a hybrid class.”

University administrators send these words of encouragement to their students, “If you’re thinking about going to college now is time. There’s so many options to meet your needs,” said Dr. McDaniel.

“It’s important to keep the momentum. It’s important to keep going and not lose a semester or a year because of what we’re dealing with…with COVID,” said Cutrer.

Both schools said students and faculty will be remote after Thanksgiving break. Since everyone will be traveling for the holidays it increases the risk of getting COVID-19.

