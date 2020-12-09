Texarkana utility network attacked by ransomware; scope of attack still unknown

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texarkana Water Utility network has been attacked by ransomware, according to a news release issued Tuesday from the Joint Operations Center.

The network serves Bowie County, and the Cities of Texarkana, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas.

Although the release said although there was a data incident, so far “there is no evidence that personal information has been compromised.” There will not be an interruption to water services in relation to the attack.

It is unknown how long the ransomware was on the network before it was found, it has been confirmed it existed prior to Nov. 26.

The process of repairing the systems is in progress and the investigation is ongoing, but officials admit the scope of the attack is not yet understood.