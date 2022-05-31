TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vietnam Veterans of America chapter number 278 hosted a Memorial Day service at the Korea/Vietnam memorial on Stateline Avenue to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

More than 100 people gathered to hear the names of over 120 fallen soldiers from the area read aloud from the Korean and Vietnam wars and some from the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan.

Gregory Beck, the Vietnam Veterans America Texarkana chapter president served in Vietnam for almost 16 months and says it’s important to celebrate this holiday.

“I was a marine over there, I served in the infantry for eight months and I had lost several friends there during that time and it’s important to me like I say to remember them and to be here with my other brothers,” said Beck. “Our hearts are mended together, our minds kinda scattered, but that’s just the way it is.”

VVA’s goals are to promote and support the full range of issues important to Vietnam veterans, to create a new identity for this generation of veterans, and to change public perception of Vietnam veterans.

To learn more about Vietnam Veterans of America visit vva.org.