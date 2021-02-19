Texarkana Water Utilities addresses rumor; no plans to shut off water supply

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas officials say there are no plans to shut off the city’s water system, responding to rumors circulating over the past few days.

“Both plants are running full-tilt and both of them have electricity and we have plenty of water and we are pumping as fast as we can,” said Texarkana Water Utility Executive Director, J.D. Phillips.

As of Friday evening, they said the water is safe to drink and use.

However, they say a number of isolated water leaks have been discovered because of damage from the frigid temperatures over the past several days and they suspect even more will be discovered as the snow begins to melt.

The city also notes that other water systems in outlying areas have reported similar issues and temporary shutoffs are sometimes required to repair leaks in specific areas.

Officials are asking customers to turn dripping faucets off after temperatures rise above freezing, which is expected to happen sometime Saturday after one last plunge into record-breaking lows overnight Friday. They are also urging locals to save water any way they can.

Officials say if your pipes have frozen, the safest way to unthaw them is by using a hairdryer and slowly blow-dry the pipe.

If you see a leak or busted pipe, call TWU’S main office 903-798-3800 and crews will repair them as quickly as possible.