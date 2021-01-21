Texarkana Water Utilities in process of applying payments again after cyberattack

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Water Utilities says it is now in the process of applying payments to customer’s accounts again after recovering from a ransomware attack in December 2020.

Effective Thursday, TWU can begin to process credit/debit card payments, and their new website is online. Functionality is limited, but customers will be able to log in and make a payment with a debit/credit card.

“While some effects of the attack are still being felt, good progress is being made,” said TWU.

The ransomware attack happened on Sunday, December 6, 2020. It caused a wide-spread system outage and left city and county employees locked out of their computers.

TWU says previous account balances may display incorrectly until this is complete. Customers can also use www.payments.txkusa.org to make a payment, by clicking on the “Pay My Bill button”, and entering your name and password in the payment portal. Customers are still encouraged to make an estimated payment until bills can be processed.

Payments may still be sent by mail, processed at the drive-thru window (Mon-Fri, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.), deposited in a dropbox in the alley, or bill pay may be set up with the customer’s bank. Payments may be made by cash, checks, bank checks, and money orders.

The water company says auto-draft is not happening at this time, and it is important to note that auto-draft payments were not processed for December or January. This means that when the billing process is rectified, those customers could be charged for two months, or however many payments were missed.

Customers are asked to be aware of this issue and make proper arrangements to avoid any overdraft fees. No shut-off notices, late fees, or disconnections will happen at this time.

Please contact Customer Service (903) 798-3800 and press option 3 or contact customerservice@txkusa.org if you have any questions.