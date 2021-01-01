Meet first Texarkana baby of 2021

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Wadley Regional Medical Center has welcomed the first Texarkana baby of 2021.

First-time mom Lizbeth Torres says she received the best gift to start the new year. Her baby girl, Ava Elise, was born just after midnight at 12:54 a.m. weighing 6lbs and 4oz and about 18 1/2 inches long.

Torres says her delivery was much different than she expected due to COVID-19 restrictions. She says she was only allowed one guest, the baby’s father.

“It feels a little lonely I guess because right here in the room that I have, I have another separate room where there’s couches in there where family should be sitting and stuff like that and it’s just me here,” said Torres.

Little Ava’s expected arrival was Sunday, January 3. However, after about 22 hours of labor, Ava made her grand entrance early. Torres says she feels relieved knowing that her daughter is here.

“To be completely honest, it wasn’t going through my mind at all. I was just – everybody was like Happy New Year and everybody’s calling my phone trying to message me and trying to FaceTime me. I’m just like ‘What’s the big deal?’ and they’re like ‘It’s New Year’s’ and I’m like ‘Oh okay, I just came to have the baby.’ I wasn’t aware of the time or date at that moment.”