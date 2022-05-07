TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana residents on Saturday enjoyed a day of friendship, fellowship and fun in the sun at the Texarkana Wine Festival at Spring Lake Park.

The celebration of art, food, music and wine was a benefit for the Tri-State Area’s Alzheimer’s Alliance and featured a variety of family fun, with a special Wine Garden featuring adult beverages.

NBC News Today and FOX News Good Day team co-anchors Fernanda Hernandez and Jezzamine Wolk were on hand throughout the afternoon enjoying meeting and greeting fans from throughout the Tri-State area.