Texarkana woman, cat lover, leaves animal shelter $1 million

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Animal Care & Adoption Center received a million-dollar donation on Thursday.

The money comes from the Neva Nell McCormick Trust, in honor of her parents, Thomas A. Green and Ida Mae Green.



Organizers at Thursday’s event said McCormick’s late husband was a chiropractor in Texarkana. Mrs. McCormick recently passed away at the age of 91. She had a love for animals, especially cats, owning 21 of them.



Shelter officials said the money will be used to help pay back the loan on the new animal shelter addition, which is currently under construction. Interim Director Brenda Williamson said the money will also be used to upgrade the current building. “Right now, this building, because it’s so old, has a lot of diseases in it, parvo is really bad. Puppies get that, they don’t survive it, you know. We’ll be able to use that money to completely redo it to where that is no longer a problem.”



Williamson was recently appointed interim director after current director, Kayla Tucker, announced her upcoming resignation.