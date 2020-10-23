Texarkana woman charged, accused of sexually assaulting 2 offenders, soliciting to murder

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KSHV) — A Texarkana woman who worked as a mental health specialist at an adult probation office in E. Texas has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting two offenders with mental impairments and soliciting one of the offenders to kill the other.

According to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Nacia Rene Randle is charged with solicitation to commit murder and two counts of sexual assault. She was arrested on Friday, October 16 by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The district attorney’s office says Randle was employed with Community Healthcore as a mental health specialist, and in that capacity, she provided mental health and counseling services to offenders who were placed on a special caseload within the Cass County Community Supervision Department (Adult Probation), otherwise known as the Texas Correctional Office on Offenders with Medical or Mental Impairments.

Offenders who are placed on the TCOOMMI caseload are required to complete the regular terms of probation, but they are also monitored to make sure they are in compliance with mental health appointments and receiving appropriate medications.

Two offenders on the TCOOMMI caseload reportedly made outcries against Nacia Randle which allege her engaging in sexual relationships with them on multiple occasions. Both of the victims expressed that Randle was controlling, and that they only continued the relationship due to a fear that she would retaliate and cause their probations to be revoked.

One of the victims also stated that Randle solicited him to kill the other victim because he had hurt her. These claims were substantiated with digital evidence found on the victim’s electronics, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Texas Penal Code has a very specific provision under the Sexual Assault statute (TPC 22.011(b)(9)) which states that sex acts are without consent if the actor is a mental health services provider or a health care services provider who causes the other person, who is a patient or former patient of the actor, to submit or participate by exploiting the other person’s emotional dependency on the actor.

Community Healthcore has placed Randle on administrative leave. Her bond is set at $250,000 for the solicitation to commit murder charge and $100,000 on each sexual assault charge. Randle is still in custody.

