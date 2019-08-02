Breaking News
Texarkana’s Hotel Grim sold; renovations set to begin

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana’s Hotel Grim is under new ownership.

The Cohen-Esrey Development Group announced Friday the completion of the deal to purchase Hotel Grim.

Restoration on the Hotel Grim is expected to begin next week.

“After so many months and a lot of hard work from a lot of people, I’m very pleased to have crossed this important threshold,” said Tom Anderson from Cohen-Esrey Development Group, the lead developer on the project.

Once the restoration is complete in late 2020, the property will contain 93 rental apartments in a mix of efficiencies, one-, and two-bedroom units.

