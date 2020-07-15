Texarkana’s Unite to Fight gathers signatures for petition

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Unite to Fight, a protest group in Texarkana, has three weeks left to gather signatures for the petition to remove the Confederate statue downtown.

Unite to Fight said they’re 75 percent of the way to their goal of 2,000 signatures. So far, 1,500 Texarkana, Texas residents have signed the petition to remove the confederate statue.

The group is holding a Zoom meeting Thursday to discuss plans for meeting their goal. Unite to fight is advocating for the younger generation to participate in the movement.

They hope to capture a younger audience through upcoming events like voter registration.

“We want to show more younger faces that way the younger generation can see that we’re still here too. And we’re fighting here in Texarkana as well. It’s just the big cities that are having really big protests. It’s us as well,” said Choctaw Williams, Secretary for Unite to Fight.

The Zoom call is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and it’s open to the public. The link to Zoom meeting will be on the Texarkana Veterans and Women of Honor Facebook page

Unite to Fights said they’re presenting the petition to the Texarkana, Texas City Council at the meeting on August 10, 2020.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had over 1,500 signatures. Anyone who wants to sign the petition can click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.