Texas A&M – Texarkana Athletics quarantines three teams for COVID-19 exposure

Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas A&M – Texarkana Athletics Department has quarantined three teams after being exposed to COVID-19.

According to TAMUT, the women’s soccer team, the women’s basketball team, and men’s basketball team each had one player report a positive COVID-19 test.

As a result, each team is in a 14 day quarantine period to quell the potential spread in the event other players were exposed.

All upcoming games that were scheduled within the quarantine period have been cancelled.

Texas A&M University-Texarkana offers free on-site COVID-19 testing for students, faculty, and staff.

The additional members of all three athletic teams will be tested to ensure there is no additional spread within each team.

