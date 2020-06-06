Texas A&M Texarkana closed Monday in observance of George Floyd’s death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV/KMSS) – The Texas A&M University in Texarkana will be closed Monday to observe the May 25th death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minn.

Floyd, a Houston native, attended Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the University System’s 11 universities and eight agencies can observe Floyd’s death Monday. Memorial services for Floyd are scheduled to take place at noon on Monday in Houston.

In addition, Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) president Dr. Pablo Arenaz said TAMIU will share in this observance.

In a message to the campus community Friday afternoon, Arenaz said:

“The Texas A&M University System is a family — and as a member of that family, Texas A&M International University will pause to acknowledge Mr. Floyd’s tragic death by closing at noon on Monday, June 8. Summer Session online classes scheduled for Monday at or after 12 noon will be suspended.

We are all at critical crossroads in our nation’s shared history. We proudly share the Chancellor’s strong commitment that we are all God’s children and deserving of the same respect and protections that should be afforded every American.

Let us all remember Mr. George Floyd, who attended the Texas A&M University-Kingsville campus, with The Texas A&M University System family’s utmost love and respect,” he wrote.

