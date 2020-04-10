Texas A&M Texarkana donates COVID-19 testing kits to local medical centers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed, the Texas A&M school system moved to online classes for the rest of the semester. The main campus inventoried supplies and found enough items to make 1,600 COVID-19 testing kits.

To give back, the Texarkana campus decided to give their kits to local medical centers in the area. A total of 110 testing kits were donated to Wadley Medical Center and Christus St. Michaels Hospital.

“I think all members of the A&M Texarkana community are proud to see that our system and university locally are doing everything that we can to be able to help support our member communities, our neighbors. And do whatever little part we can to help fight the COVID virus in our communities,” said Jill Whittington, Director of Compliance and Risk Management.

The supplies used to make the testing kits for the coronavirus came from the veterinary medicine diagnostic labs across the state of Texas. Each kit usually costs about $4 to $5 if you were to order them in bulk.

Texas A&M officials said these are items that are back-ordered for months due to the pandemic.

