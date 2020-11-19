Texas A&M Texarkana encourages COVID-19 tests before traveling for holidays

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas A&M school system is encouraging students and staff to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling home for the holidays.

Texas A&M Texarkana President, Emily Cutrer says increased testing, masks, and social distancing has significantly decreased the number of COVID-19 cases on campus.

To aid in limiting the spread of the virus, all TAMUT campuses will be doing virtual learning after Thanksgiving until January.

“We don’t want them to take COVID back home to the families and increase the spread. Since we only have three more days of classes after thanksgiving and everyone was prepared to go remote if we needed to we just decided to do that the last three days,” said Cutrer.

Testing is done for free through the Bowie County Family Health Center and test results are received within 30 hours of taking the test.