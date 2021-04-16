Texas A&M Texarkana offers new certificate program

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas A&M Texarkana is offering a new certificate program for current students and people looking to pick up a new skill.

The certification is a three to four class program and students can choose to attend online or in person.

Some of the programs specialize in finance, human resource management, taxation, and leadership to name a few. Each class will count as college credit to use towards a future degree.

Gary Stading, the College of Business Dean, at TAMUT says the program can be funded through a new COVID-19 reskilling grant.

“If you don’t know what kind of career field you’re looking to go into these courses are a good way to dip your toe into it to see and understand,” said Stading.

Registration is open now. Classes will begin this summer. For more information visit the website.