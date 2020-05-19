Texas A&M Texarkana prepares for fall classes

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas A&M Texarkana is preparing to bring students back to campus fall 2020.

When students return in the fall they’ll be introduced to a new and very different learning environment. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the normalcy of college life.

Class sizes will be a lot smaller. Students will be required to wear a face mask on campus. There will be designated dorms reserved for students who contract the virus.

The Director of Compliance, Jill Whittington, said professors have already started moving course work online if possible. “Every meeting that we’ve had the first question is is this the right decision for our students and this has really recentered our focus on ‘why are we here?’ ‘what is our purpose?’ and making sure we’re providing our students with a safe effective learning environment.”

Limited staff is permitted on campus and summer classes are online. As of now, athletic practices are still on hold. Fall classes are expected to start at the end of August.

