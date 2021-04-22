Texas A&M Texarkana receives 250K grant to fund diversity programs

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas A&M Texarkana received a $249,084 grant to fund diversity programs on campus.

A local organization, Greater Texas Foundation, awarded TAMUT nearly a $250,000 grant to fund mentorship programs, financial literacy courses, and on-campus resources. The programs are known as “CROWN” a minority group for women and “PATH” for men.

“Whether we want it to be like this or not, we’re recognized by the color of our skin first,” says Biology student Medina Muhammad.

“And so like again, to have a society and like a group on campus where people who look like you. Who not only is going to accept you, but they have the same ideologies as you. Um- it’s amazing.”

“What it’s allowing us to do is provide more opportunities for our students to find a sense of belonging,” says the TAMUT Assistant Vice President for Student Success.

“Find their home while they’re here at A&M Texarkana and succeed in their academic and personal goals.”

As the minority population at TAMUT continues to grown, the school is committed to serving students with diverse backgrounds.

Another student, Albaro Valdez says, “It shows that they are willing to help us and willing to understand the different places we come from.”

Richard Hunter, a senior on campus, says being involved in PATH as a high school student influenced his decision to attend Texas A&M.

“You won’t have to be anxious or have that anxiety of ‘oh I probably won’t fit here.’ But then you’ll have that confidence of ‘Oh I do fit here,” said Hunter.

Patterson says this scholarship will benefit nearly 50 students. To learn more about the CROWN and PATH programs at TAMUT visit their website.