Texas A&M Texarkana to get $262K academic, financial support federal grant

WASHINGTON. D.C. (KTAL/KSHV) – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will receive a $261,888 federal grant to provide first-generation and low-income college students with financial assistance and academic support services to complete their postsecondary educations, according to Sen. John Cornyn announced.

The grant funding comes from the Student Support Services Program and it is anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of 5 years.

“As our students prepare to return to their studies, it is critical they are provided with the resources necessary to succeed and continue achieving academic milestones,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to ensure opportunities for students in Texarkana aren’t taken away due to these times of economic uncertainty.”

Through a grant competition, funds are awarded to institutions of higher education to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their postsecondary education.

Student Support Services (SSS) projects also may provide grant aid to current SSS participants who are receiving Federal Pell Grants. The goal of SSS, a TRIO grant program, is to increase the college retention and graduation rates of its participants.

