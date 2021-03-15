Texas citizens 50 and older get one time Johnson & Johnson shot

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Clinic administered 200 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible individuals on Monday, now that Texas has entered Phase 1C of vaccine eligibility allowing those 50 and older to get the shot.

According to city leaders, 500 appointments were available to start the day, officials say the pace was steady from the time the clinic opened at 7 a.m.

Those who lined up said they were very excited to get the vaccine and they felt safe taking it.

“I decided to protect myself and to protect others and get the shot. It is really important that we all go out and do this,” said Texarkana resident Emmie Gamble.

The vaccines were distributed until 6:00 p.m. Monday evening. Any unfilled appointments were expected to be available for booking after 6 p.m. and scheduled for Wednesday.

To make an appointment, call 903-798-3250.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, about 6% of the population in Bowie County has been vaccinated so far.