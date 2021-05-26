Texas DPS investigate early morning fatal crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers is at the scene of a fatal crash that happened early Wednesday morning on I-30 westbound in Texarkana, Texas.

According to the TDPS, around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday troopers responded to reports of a crash on IH-30 about half a mile west of State Line Ave in Texarkana.

Investigators determined that a 2020 Peterbuilt truck tractor towing double trailers was driving westbound on IH-30 before veering off the roadway and hitting the overpass of the entrance ramp onto IH-30.

Investigators say the driver of the Peterbuilt died at the scene.

IH-30 is currently shut down on the westbound side and traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.